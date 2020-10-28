An astronaut’s guide to a better life on earth, a video series hosted by Chris Hadfield

The world is changing and reshaping lives of people everywhere. Bold ideas and challenging conversations are going to be needed more than ever.

A five-part series, Elevate Endeavour will feature some special guests and leaders at the forefront of change to bring viewers insight and new, compelling ideas to build a better Earth.

Episode 1

Special guest: Dr. Jane Goodall

Chris sits down with renowned activist, ethologist and environmentalist, Dr. Jane Goodall, to talk about our link with the natural world. Together they discussed chimpanzee hugs, their own personal adventures, their hopes (and fears) for the planet and its future, and the simple steps that we can take today to set ourselves on the right course.

Episode 2

Special guest: James Cameron

Chris sits down with Academy Award-Winning Director and activist, James Cameron, to talk about what we need to do to reinvent our future as a civilization. Together they discussed deep sea expeditions, bioluminescent trees, hamburgers, and the simple steps that we can take today for a better future.

Episode 3

Special guest: Serena Ryder

Chris sits down with triple-platinum-selling singer-songwriter Serena Ryder to talk about mental health. Together they discussed how singing Sweet Caroline could change human politics forever, the importance of processing emotions, and their own personal hopes (and fears) for the future. They were also joined by rising singer-songwriter, Adria Kain, to talk about her new album and what it means to her.

Episode 4

Special guest: Boyan Slat

Chris sits down with the CEO and Founder of The Ocean Cleanup, Boyan Slat, to talk about our link with water and the state of our oceans. Together they discussed water rockets, sea sickness, and the simple steps that we can take today to set ourselves on the right course. They were also joined by activist and Chief Water Commissioner for the Anishinabek Nation Autumn Peltier to discuss our spiritual connection to water.

Episode 5

Special guest: Forest Whitaker

Chris sits down with artist, Academy Award-Winning actor and activist Forest Whitaker to talk about peace, conflict resolution, and empathy. Together they discussed space walks, Forest’s character process, and the simple steps that we can take today to set ourselves on course for a brighter future.