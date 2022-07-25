The federal government is facing fresh calls to boost security at the National War Memorial after images surfaced showing someone draping flags on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Pictures and videos of the event, livestreamed online Sunday night, depicted someone bowing his head at the tomb, which was covered with the American and Canadian flags.

Defence Minister Anita Anand is calling out the “desecration” of the memorial, describing it as “unacceptable and shameful.”

Nujma Bond, a spokeswoman for the Royal Canadian Legion, says the incident highlights the organization’s repeated calls for more security as the site has become a magnet for those protesting COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government.

The Ottawa Police Service has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Public Services and Procurement Canada says it is currently reviewing camera footage of the incident.

