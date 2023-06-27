House of Anansi Press has elevated two internal staff to become its publisher and editorial director, ending four months of uncertainty about the future of one of Canada’s most storied independent book publishers.

President Semareh Al-Hillal said Tuesday that Karen Brochu, its vice-president of sales and marketing, would become publisher in July. The former president of the Ontario Book Publishers Organization, she previously worked in educational publishing at John Wiley & Sons. Scott Griffin, Anansi’s owner, hailed her “creativity and vast understanding of the Anansi list” in a press release, while Al-Hillal praised Brochu’s knowledge of the Canada and U.S. markets for trade books.

Brochu becomes the fourth person to hold the title so far this decade. Longtime publisher Sarah MacLachlan retired in June 2020. Her first replacement was Bruce Walsh, who’d been the publisher of University of Regina Press, but he stepped down nearly a year later after struggling with what he’s called an unexpected illness.

In early 2022, Anansi announced it had tapped Leigh Nash, publisher of the independent house Invisible Publishing, would take over Anansi. But she said in February, again barely a year later, that she would resign as of April, then continue to work with Anansi on a freelance basis. Amplified by Nash’s sudden departure, the constant top-rank reshuffling has left many people in Canadian publishing wondering how the acclaimed publishing house would return to stability.

Douglas Richmond, a senior editor who’s previously edited for HarperCollins Canada and the University of Toronto Press, will become Anansi’s editorial director. He’s worked with authors including Jonathan Garfinkel, Louise Hare and Melanie Raabe. His work spans both fiction and non-fiction, and Al-Hillal said in the press release that he “instinctively considers the Anansi list as a whole.”