Andre Roy appointed president of Ontario’s proposed French-language university

The dean of Concordia University’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences has been appointed president of Ontario’s proposed French-language university.
The school’s board of directors says Andre Roy will take on his new role on Aug. 1.
Roy previously worked as a professor at the University of Montreal, a position he held for nearly three decades, and as vice-dean of research for the school’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences for two years.
He then served as dean of the Faculty of the Environment at the University of Waterloo in southwestern Ontario, before accepting his current position at Concordia.
In a statement released today, Roy says his new job offers a “golden opportunity to showcase Francophonie.”
The board says the announcement comes weeks after the signing of a bi-level funding agreement for the institution serving the province’s Francophones, as well as the unveiling of its campus location.
