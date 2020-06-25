 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Anger, frustration over continued closures, mayor of Leamington, Ont., says

WINDSOR, Ont.
The Canadian Press
People and storefronts on Erie St. in Leamington, Ont., on June 11 2020.

Fred Lum

The mayor of one of Ontario’s last communities still locked down due to COVID-19 says small businesses are being driven to bankruptcy.

Hilda MacDonald, mayor of Leamington, Ont., says she is “livid” tight restrictions remain on her community and in neighbouring Kingsville, Ont.

Premier Doug Ford says the two communities in southwestern Ontario will stay in Stage 1 until coronavirus outbreaks on farms can be addressed and case counts lowered.

MacDonald says her community received no warning about the decision to let the rest of Windsor-Essex proceed to Stage 2.

She says the province needs a more co-ordinated approach to battling the virus and the lack of cohesion at the provincial level is holding her community back.

In Windsor, some businesses like hair salons and restaurant patios have begun reopening.

