Canada Anglophone Quebeckers and francophones in New Brunswick and Ontario sign minority-language rights partnership

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Carol Jolin, president of the Assemblée de la francophonie de l'Ontario holds a news conference in Ottawa on Nov. 22, 2018.

Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press

Quebec anglophones have banded together with francophones in New Brunswick and Ontario to protect and promote the rights of official minority language communities.

The Societe de l’Acadie du Nouveau-Brunswick, the Quebec Community Groups Network and the Assemblee de la francophonie de l’Ontario called the partnership the first of its kind in Canada.

At a news conference in Ottawa, the three groups said they have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together more closely despite the language divide.

Geoffrey Chambers of the QCGN says it’s been difficult times for minority language rights in all three provinces and the organizations have expressed support for one another amid a number of decisions impacting their respective communities.

Chambers says with a federal election coming, it’s important to have the federal parties make their positions clear on the Official Languages Act, which turns 50 later this year and is due for a renewal or an update.

The three organizations say they represent some 2.4 million people between them – about 90 per cent of those living in official minority language communities.

