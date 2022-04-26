The National Assembly sits for question period on June 12, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. A second provincial party courting Quebec anglophones, minorities and federalists has arrived on the political scene in the province.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

A second new political party courting Quebec anglophones, minorities and federalists has arrived on the scene in the province.

The Canadian Party of Quebec describes itself as “a progressive, rights-centred, federalist option.”

Colin Standish, the party’s spokesperson, says the fledgling party is preparing its paperwork for Elections Quebec and will introduce its logo and leader in the coming weeks.

He says the party is committed to being a provincewide movement, although it expects to draw its core support from English-speaking Quebecers and minority groups.

It’s the second such party launched ahead of the Oct. 3 provincial election after former Montreal mayoral candidate Balarama Holness last week announced Mouvement Quebec to advocate for ethnic and linguistic minorities, focusing on Liberal strongholds in Montreal.

Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade, whose party’s traditional voter base includes those English and minority communities, says she’s confident that all voters will ultimately see the Liberals as the best option.

