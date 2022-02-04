A man pulls a child on a sled across a street through blowing snow during a winter storm in Halifax on Jan. 29.Kelly Clark/The Canadian Press

A large, slow-moving storm has descended on Atlantic Canada, forcing the closure of schools and government offices as parts of Nova Scotia brace for an extended period of freezing rain.

Environment Canada has warned that widespread power outages are likely, and Nova Scotia Power has activated its emergency operations centre to deal with the fifth major winter storm to hit the province in the past four weeks.

“So far this year, we have a seen a significant number of severe weather systems impact Nova Scotia,” Nova Scotia Power spokesman Sean Borden said in a statement Thursday night.

“We are positioning power line crews, forestry and other teams across the province, so we are ready to safely respond as quickly as possible for our customers.”

Borden said the utility’s customers should assemble an emergency kit with flashlights, battery-powered radio and fresh water.

“Ice storms can lead to prolonged outages if temperatures stay low, as it takes time to get ice off the lines and equipment,” the utility said. “The impact can also be felt as the ice melts and trees spring back up from the weight of the ice.”

Transit services were suspended in Moncton, N.B., and municipal buses were to be pulled off the roads in Halifax by 11 a.m. local time.

Meanwhile, the rest of the region can expect to get pelted with a mix of heavy snow, ice pellets and rain well into the weekend.

Snowfall and winter storm warnings have been issued for all of New Brunswick, where up to 55 centimetres of snow is in the forecast for the southern half of the province — and P.E.I. has been warned that up to 45 centimetres of snow is on the way.

Between 30 and 40 centimetres of snow could blanket northern Nova Scotia and western Cape Breton by Saturday morning, while rain and freezing rain warnings remain in effect for the rest of the province, with up to 100 millimetres of rain possible in parts of southern Nova Scotia.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, up to 70 cm of snow could fall over central and northeastern parts of the island, and eastern communities can expect a prolonged period of rain and freezing rain.

