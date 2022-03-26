Hundreds of demonstrators gather at city hall in Calgary on Saturday, March 19, 2022.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Police in Calgary say about 300 demonstrators gathered at a downtown park on Saturday, but they say injunction rules granted earlier this month after weeks of protests against COVID-19 restrictions were followed.

The Calgary Police Service says in social media posts that the group that assembled in Harley Hotchkiss Park headed along Stephen Ave. to City Hall, and that the roughly 100 people who arrived there later dispersed peacefully.

They say another group of demonstrators at Prince’s Island Park also moved along, but that one protester was arrested for breaching the injunction by using an amplification system on a public street.

Police also say drivers in the area who were excessively honking their horns in relation to the demonstrations were being ticketed under the Traffic Safety Act.

Last week, a group of about 1,000 people converged at Central Memorial Park in the city’s Beltline neighbourhood before moving on to City Hall, and several demonstrators were arrested.

The ongoing weekend protests against vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions have led to an outcry from residents, and an emergency injunction was granted March 18, which strengthens police authority to enforce the law.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.