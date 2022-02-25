Crowds gathered outside of Russian embassies around the world to denounce Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. People in London, Paris, New York, Berlin, St. Petersburg and other cities protested Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military operation in eastern Ukraine. Around 1,800 protesters in Russia were arrested for joining anti-war rallies. This is what the peace movement looks like around the world:
Russia
Anti-war protesters who took to the streets of St. Petersburg to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday were met with arrests. Similar protests took place across the country and police detained more than 1,600 people in at least 53 cities.
Protesters defied a warning issued on Thursday by the Investigative Committee, a kind of Russian answer to the FBI, that explicitly threatened criminal action and even jail time for people calling for, or taking part in, protests.
In acts of cautious, but unusual dissent, Russian pop stars, journalists, a television comedian and a footballer opposed the war online after President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.
Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev wrote “No War Please” on a TV camera moments after advancing to the final at the Dubai Championships on Friday. The seventh-ranked Rublev had just beaten Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) in their semifinal match before writing his message on the camera – as is common after matches.
Police on Thursday detained more than 1,800 Russians who protested against Russia’s multi-pronged military operation in Ukraine. The UN Rights Office denounced the arrests of the anti-war protesters in Russia and called for release of those unlawfully held for voicing opinions.
- The Associated Press
U.S.
One of the first protests against the invasion in Ukraine turned up at Russia’s embassy in Washington around 1 a.m. EST on Thursday, only three hours after President Vladimir Putin said he had launched his military operation.
Local news reports showed dozens of protesters in the U.S. capital waving Ukrainian flags and chanting “Stop Russian aggression!”
And, a giant flag was carried through Manhattan’s Times Square by a crowd of several hundred protesters.
- The Associated Press
Global protests were sparked on Thursday to denounce the invasion of Ukraine - while more than a thousand who tried to do the same in Russia were arrested.
Reuters
Canada
Yellow and blue flags flew in cities across Canada on Thursday as Ukrainian Canadians organized demonstrations to denounce Russia’s attack on Ukraine and urged Ottawa to act swiftly to defend their homeland.
In Montreal, several dozen protesters gathered in front of McGill University, waving signs with messages ranging from “I want to see my grandmother alive,” to the more militaristic “Arm Ukraine.”
Several Canadian cities, including Calgary and Montreal, said they would fly the Ukrainian flag over municipal buildings. Demonstrations were also planned in Toronto, Vancouver and Edmonton to denounce the Russian military strike.
Swedish climate and environment activist Greta Thunberg protested against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Friday outside the Russian embassy in Stockholm.
Thunberg, 19, who was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize last year, posted on Twitter a picture of her standing with other protesters holding a sign with “Stand With Ukraine” written on it, saying she was “outside the Russian embassy right now”.
Russia on Friday pressed on with the invasion launched Thursday, with European Union countries planning more sanctions against Russia and tens of thousands of people crossing Ukraninan borders into Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia as missiles pounded Kyiv.
“We need help, we need someone to support us,” said one. “Ukraine is too small and the pressure is too big.”
- The Associated Press
Mexico
In Mexico City, Mexicans and members of the Ukranian diaspora protested outside the Russian Embassy.
“I feel a desperation because I would like to help my family, my people, my country. From here, from afar, it’s really hard, harder still being a civilian but we do the best we can. The Ukranian diaspora in Mexico is here today asking the Russian people to stop the invasion on Ukraine, to stop their president,” said Yulia Peresadko, a Ukrainian living in Mexico.
Other demonstrations were held in Beirut, Tel Aviv, Dublin, Paris, Budapest, Brazil and Prague.
- Reuters
