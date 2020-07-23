Antibody survey reveals ‘widespread vulnerability’ to COVID-19 across Canada, says expert

Fewer than one per cent of Canadians have had the virus that causes COVID-19, according to initial findings from the largest survey conducted to date across the country.

The results, based on 10,000 anonymous blood donor samples, offer the best evidence so far that many more Canadians have had the disease than the official case count, which currently stands at just over 112,000. But the survey also indicates that an overwhelming majority of Canadians remain just as susceptible to the virus as ever, even as provinces continue to lift restrictions and more individuals resume activities that may bring them into closer and more frequent contact with others.

“What we have here is very strong evidence of widespread vulnerability. That means we can’t let our guard down,” said David Naylor, former president of the University of Toronto who co-chairs Canada’s immunity task force.

The federally appointed task force organized the survey, which looks for the presence of antibodies that are specific to COVID-19 in the blood serum of donors. The antibodies are produced naturally by the immune system in response to infection. Unlike tests for active cases, which look for signs that the virus is present, antibody tests can reveal if someone has had COVID-19 in the past, even after the virus has long been cleared from their cells.

The samples were obtained using leftover blood serum from donations made to Canadian Blood Services between May 9 and June 8, during which time the total number of reported cases ranged from 67,000 to about 95,000 nationally. All provinces except Quebec were included in the sample. A separate analysis of samples gathered by Héma-Québec is expected to round out the national picture, Dr. Naylor said.

The results are in close agreement with those obtained by a survey of approximately 1,700 British Columbia residents during two intervals, released last week by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. They also show that the overall death rate due to COVID-19 is likely about 1 percent of those infected rather than the nearly 8 percent that would be indicated simply by considering confirmed cases.

For months, officials have known that the true number of cases must be higher because of the significant number of mild and asymptomatic cases that are believed to have gone unreported.

Yet, as the survey shows, the lockdown and additional measures including physical distancing, face masks and isolation of suspected cases have done much to rein in the spread of the virus after the initial peak. And it means that allowing the virus to spread unchecked would have resulted in many times the number of deaths in Canada than it has caused so far, long before enough people were exposed to achieve “herd immunity,” a state in which the virus cannot longer spread indefinitely.

“Herd immunity was always something of a dangerous fantasy, because of the toll that would be taken to get to those kinds of levels of background immunity,” Dr. Naylor added. “While everyone understands we need to get the economy and civil society going again, we need to get schools open... great caution is needed as we all wait for an effective and safe vaccine.”

