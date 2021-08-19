Antisemitism on rise during election campaign, Jewish human rights group says

A Jewish human rights organization says it has seen a rise in antisemitic vandalism coinciding with the federal election.

B’nai Brith Canada says the Beth Sholom Synagogue in midtown Toronto was vandalized with a swastika symbol and other graffiti.

In a similar incident earlier this week, the campaign signs of two Jewish MPs running for re-election in Montreal were defaced with swastikas.

Story continues below advertisement

B’nai Brith Canada says a sign drawing awareness to antisemitism in Toronto was also vandalized with antisemitic rhetoric Wednesday.

And a school in a Jewish neighbourhood in Thornhill, Ont., was hit with swastikas and other obscene graffiti on Monday.

Police in Toronto, Montreal and York Region say they are investigating the incidents.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.