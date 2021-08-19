 Skip to main content
Antisemitism on rise during election campaign, Jewish human rights group says

The Canadian Press
A Jewish human rights organization says it has seen a rise in antisemitic vandalism coinciding with the federal election.

B’nai Brith Canada says the Beth Sholom Synagogue in midtown Toronto was vandalized with a swastika symbol and other graffiti.

In a similar incident earlier this week, the campaign signs of two Jewish MPs running for re-election in Montreal were defaced with swastikas.

B’nai Brith Canada says a sign drawing awareness to antisemitism in Toronto was also vandalized with antisemitic rhetoric Wednesday.

And a school in a Jewish neighbourhood in Thornhill, Ont., was hit with swastikas and other obscene graffiti on Monday.

Police in Toronto, Montreal and York Region say they are investigating the incidents.

