Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers a question as the legislature resumes at Queen's Park in Toronto on Feb. 21, 2023.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The Ontario Court of Appeal has struck down the Ford government’s restrictions on election ads, siding with a coalition of unions that challenged a move to extend a $600,000 limit on spending by groups other than political parties to apply for 12 months before a provincial vote.

In June 2021, a year before last year’s provincial election, Premier Doug Ford invoked the Constitution’s notwithstanding clause to override a previous court ruling that had scrapped his recently passed election-ad legislation for violating the free expression rights in the Charter of Right of Freedoms.

Critics charged the legislation was aimed at silencing ads from unions, such as the labour coalition Working Families that had targeted previous Progressive Conservative leaders with its attack ads. Working Families, which had already been fighting the original legislation, challenged Mr. Ford’s use of the Constitution’s override. But a lower court sided with the government, which argued the restrictions were needed to ensure wealthy groups do not unduly influence elections.

However, in a ruling released Monday, Ontario’s Court of Appeal overturned that lower court ruling, and decided that the election-ad rules do violate the Constitution, and “undermine the right of citizens to meaningfully participate in the political process and to be effectively represented.”

The decision gives the government 12 months to craft a new version of its law that complies with the Charter. It could also seek to appeal the case to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The next election is not until 2026, and the now-invalidated legislation’s 12-month restricted advertising period would not kick in until 2025.

The appeal court did not take issue with Mr. Ford’s use of the notwithstanding clause – a section of the Constitution he has used or threatened to use three times while in office and that no other Ontario Premier has ever touched.

But Monday’s decision says Ontario’s change to the limits on third-party elections spending violated Section 3 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which protects the “right to meaningful participation in the electoral process” – and is not subject to the notwithstanding clause that governments can use to shield legislation that violates many other protected Charter rights.

The ruling concludes the changes violate a voter’s right to be informed before making their decision. It also concludes the lower-court judge failed to properly apply a legal standard that allows restrictions on election spending but says they must be “carefully tailored” to ensure they do not unjustly infringe on voters’ rights to hear different points of view. Any restrictions must also still permit a “modest informational campaign,” a legal standard the appeal court says the lower-court judge did not consider.

The 2-1 ruling says the government‘s changes were designed to “more severely restrict information being provided to voters than had previously been the case.”

“If at least some voters are prevented from exposure to political information of value from third parties in the 6 to 12-month period, their right to meaningful participation under s. 3 may be undermined,” the decision reads.

Of the three-judge panel that heard the case, two judges, Justice Benjamin Zarnett and Justice Lorne Sossin supported the decision, and one, Justice Mary Lou Benotto, dissenting, siding instead with the lower-court judge.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association, which intervened in the case, welcomed the decision.

“It is encouraging that the Court has found the overly broad third-party spending limits unconstitutional but concerning that the lower court’s error (finding no violation of the right to vote) had potential to impact the last election,” Cara Zwibel, Director of Fundamental Freedoms for the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA), said in a statement.