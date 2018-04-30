Appeal court upholds conviction, sentence against Toronto police officer in Sammy Yatim case

The Ontario Court of Appeal has unanimously upheld an attempted murder conviction and six-year prison sentence against James Forcillo, a Toronto police officer who shot and killed an 18-year-old mentally ill man in a streetcar.

A jury had found Const. Forcillo guilty in the 2013 shooting of Sammy Yatim, and Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Then sentenced him to six years in prison — one more than the mandatory minimum term. The case was unusual in that the Crown split the police officer’s shots into two groups: the first volley of three, which killed Mr. Yatim; and the second volley of six shots, of which five which struck him. For the first volley, he was charged with murder, and for the second volley, attempted murder.

Mr. Yatim had been alone in the streetcar, and was holding a small knife. The shooting was recorded on video.

“On the evidence, the appellant [Mr. Forcillo] fired the first volley as an obviously distraught and non-compliant Mr. Yatim stepped toward him armed with a knife that he flicked in a menacing manner,” the appeal court said in the 3-0 ruling Monday. “Mr. Yatim did not stop, despite the repeated demands from the appellant. These circumstances provided a basis for a reasonable doubt as to whether the use of deadly force was justified. The jury had at least such a reasonable doubt and acquitted on count one.

“The second volley was fired 5.5 seconds later when, on the appellant’s own evidence, he realized that he had shot Mr. Yatim and Mr. Yatim was lying on the streetcar floor. He was holding the knife on his chest with both hands. While the appellant maintained that he believed Mr. Yatim was in the act of rising from the floor when he opened fire, surveillance video contradicted that belief.”

The killing of Mr. Yatim attracted renewed attention last week when a Toronto police officer, Const. Ken Lam, managed to arrest Alek Minassian, the suspected culprit in the van attack that killed 10 people and injured many more, without firing a shot.

In 2016, a jury found Mr. Forcillo not guilty of murder for the first volley, but guilty of attempted murder for the second volley. Mr. Forcillo’s defence lawyers argued before the Ontario Court of Appeal that Justice Then should not have allowed the charges to have been split that way.

“As a matter of common sense, the suggestion that an accused can be legally justified in killing someone but criminally liable for attempting to kill that same person within the span of less than 10 seconds in unfathomable,” his lawyers said in written arguments filed with the appeal court.

Mr. Forcillo’s lawyers asked the appeal court to acquit him or order a new trial. In the event it upheld the conviction, the defence asked that the mandatory minimum be struck down as unconstitutional, and be replaced with a sentence of house arrest. It also said Justice Then was wrong not to allow the defence to present expert evidence on “suicide by cop,” suggesting Mr. Yatim had purposely escalated the confrontation.

Mr. Forcillo has been in jail since November after breaching his bail conditions.

