Saskatchewan’s top court has upheld a 15-year sentence for a Regina foster father convicted of manslaughter and negligence.

Kevin Goforth and his wife were both sent to prison for the starvation death of a four-year-old girl and the near death of her two-year-old sister in 2012.

The girls, who had been in the couple’s care, were severely malnourished, dehydrated and covered with bruises when they were rushed to a Regina hospital, where the older girl died.

Goforth’s lawyer had argued that the sentencing judge failed to consider the man’s position in the household, saying he wasn’t home much and had little to do with the girls. They also argued the sentence was disproportionate compared with other offenders in similar circumstances.

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal decision released last week says Goforth’s personal circumstances did not lessen his moral culpability.

His wife, Tammy Goforth, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 17 years.

The two girls were placed in foster care with the couple in 2011.

Around nine months later, the older child was taken to hospital in cardiac arrest, which caused a brain injury, eventually leading to her death. The court heard she was emaciated and dehydrated.

The younger girl was also brought to hospital with malnutrition. She had pneumonia, a urinary tract infection, open sores, abrasions and bruises, the court heard. She survived.

Kevin Goforth testified at trial that he worked outside of the home six days a week. He told the court he believed his wife when she said the children were just sick.

The foster father’s conviction was upheld by the Supreme Court of Canada last year, after it was overturned in an earlier split decision by the Court of Appeal.

The Supreme Court’s written decision said Goforth would have been aware of what was happening.

“Goforth had a duty to provide necessaries of life to the children,” it said. “His utter neglect of them is not a circumstance that can ground his failure to foresee the risk of harm.”