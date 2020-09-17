 Skip to main content
//empty //empty

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Appeals court sides with English school boards fighting Quebec law that abolishes them

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A Quebec school bus sits in a parking lot Monday August 10, 2020 in Gatineau, Que.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s highest court has upheld a stay granted last month to English school boards that are challenging the provincial government’s attempt to abolish them.

Thursday’s ruling by the Court of Appeal prevents the law known as Bill 40 from being applied to Quebec’s English school system until the case against the legislation can be heard on its merits.

The province adopted the law in February, which abolishes school boards and replaces them with service centres. It also eliminates elections in the French-language system for members of those service centres.

Story continues below advertisement

The Quebec English School Boards Association was among several groups that filed for an injunction in May, arguing the law violates minority language education rights guaranteed in the charter.

A Superior Court Justice stayed the law’s application to English school boards in August, concluding there was a debate to be had on the English-speaking minority’s right to make decisions in matters of education. The judge added that the school boards could suffer irreparable damage if the law was allowed to come into effect.

On Thursday, the Court of Appeal agreed, writing that the public interest is better served by protecting linguistic minority rights over implementing the law in the English educational sector – at least until the full case can be argued in court.

The panel of justices wrote that Bill 40 appears to transfer control from the English school boards to the province, and that the legislation appears to limit many members of the English-speaking community from seeking elected positions on the boards of the new service centres.

” … in this case the public interest leans in favour of protecting the rights of the official linguistic minority rather than implementing Bill 40 in the English educational sector, at least until there is a judgment on the merits,” the appeals court ruled.

The Quebec English School Boards Association welcomed the decision, which allows school board elections planned for November to proceed under the old model rather than under the rules established in Bill 40.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies