April 16: Join André Picard for a live Q&A

As the information and advice around the new coronavirus changes, The Globe and Mail’s André Picard will be answering your questions about COVID-19 on Instagram Live on Thursday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m.
André, The Globe’s health columnist, will be joined by moderator Madeleine White to break down the latest scientific evidence, government policies and public-health advice concerning the pandemic by addressing questions such as:
- When will physical distancing measures end in Canada?
- What are the most common coronavirus symptoms?
- Should I be wiping down commonly touched surfaces in my home?
- When will the coronavirus pandemic be over?
- Should I take my relative out of long-term care homes?
- What is the safest way to go grocery shopping?
- Can I go outside for exercise?
- Why do some people get more severe symptoms than others?
Have a question? Email audience@globeandmail.com
Join us:
- When: April 16 at 7:30 p.m. EST
- Where: The Globe’s Instagram account
About André Picard:
André Picard is a health reporter and columnist for The Globe and Mail, where he has been a staff writer since 1987. He is one of our go-to reporters for health related COVID-19 questions. He is an eight-time nominee for the National Newspaper Awards, Canada’s top journalism prize, and past winner of the prestigious Michener Award for Meritorious Public Service Journalism. He was named Canada’s first “Public Health Hero” by the Canadian Public Health Association.
