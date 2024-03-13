The track of April’s total eclipse of the sun includes some of the most populated regions of the country.

Factors such as weather and traffic will be in play for those aiming to see the event. If you live outside the path of totality, the key question will be where to go to see it best. Whatever the answer, expect traffic. Based on what happened in the United States during a total eclipse in 2017, roads that lead into the path of totality will be jammed before and after the event – potentially for many hours. A better strategy may be to get there a day early and be in place for eclipse day.

Here are the details you need to make the most of the event.

Moonshadows: The celestial geometry behind a total solar eclipse Sun Moon Moon’s orbit Partial eclipse (penumbra) Total eclipse (umbra) Earth Earth’s orbit Partial eclipse Total eclipse Corona *Diagram is not to scale. Moonshadows: The celestial geometry behind a total solar eclipse Sun Moon Moon’s orbit Partial eclipse (penumbra) Total eclipse (umbra) Earth Earth’s orbit Partial eclipse Total eclipse Corona *Diagram is not to scale. Moonshadows: The celestial geometry behind a total solar eclipse Total eclipse Earth’s orbit Moon’s orbit Total eclipse (umbra) Corona Sun Moon Earth Partial eclipse Partial eclipse (penumbra) *Diagram is not to scale.

A cone of darkness

The total eclipse will be seen wherever the darkest part of the moon’s shadow – known as the umbra – makes contact with Earth’s surface.

The umbra is a long narrow cone that moves west to east, its precise path and speed dictated by the moon’s motion and the curvature and rotation of the planet. For this eclipse, the path is approximately 200 kilometres wide and the total eclipse will last longest for those who are nearest to the centreline.

The path has a long journey before it reaches Canada. The total eclipse begins at dawn in the south Pacific and it does not reach the mainland until just after 11 a.m. local time at Mazatlan, on Mexico’s west coast. Soon after, the eclipse hits its maximum duration of four minutes 28 seconds as the shadow passes near the city of Torreón.

From there, it heads to the U.S. border, crossing into Texas and then carving a swath up the Midwest to Ohio.

Total eclipse times and durations for selected Canadian locations (local times, p.m.) ONT. North 100 km Toronto Durations 30 seconds U.S. Hamilton 1 minute Windsor 2 minutes Niagara Falls 3 minutes Leamington 3:20 Central line 3:18 3:16 3:14 p.m. (EDT) Ottawa Cornwall Kingston 3:26 3:24 3:22 p.m. (EDT) PARTIAL TOTAL DURATION PARTIAL ECLIPSE ECLIPSE OF ECLIPSE BEGINS BEGINS TOTALITY ENDS Ontario Leamington 1:58:39 3:13:43 2m 2s 4:28:04 Hamilton 2:03:56 3:18:12 1m 53s 4:31:12 Niagara Falls 2:04:53 3:18:20 3m 30s 4:32:00 Fort Erie 2:04:47 3:18:12 3m 44s 4:32:02 Kingston 2:09:32 3:22:16 3m 2s 4:34:28 Cornwall 2:12:35 3:25:01 2m 11s 4:35:58 North Quebec 100 km QUE. Montreal Lac-Mégantic 3:32 3:30 3:28 p.m. (EDT) PARTIAL TOTAL DURATION PARTIAL ECLIPSE ECLIPSE OF ECLIPSE BEGINS BEGINS TOTALITY ENDS Quebec Montreal 2:14:29 3:26:55 1m 17s 4:36:52 Drummondville 2:16:07 3:28:32 35s 4:37:40 Sherbrooke 2:16:37 3:27:43 3m 25s 4:38:16 Lac-Mégantic 2:18:01 3:28:47 3m 27s 4:38:58 North 100 km N.B. Grand Falls Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine 4:34 p.m. (ADT) 4:36 4:40 Tignish Fredericton PEI Moncton Charlottetown PARTIAL TOTAL DURATION PARTIAL ECLIPSE ECLIPSE OF ECLIPSE BEGINS BEGINS TOTALITY ENDS New Brunswick Grand Falls 3:22:45 4:33:06 1m 27s 5:40:49 Hartland 3:22:43 4:32:24 3m 21s 5:43:13 Fredericton 3:23:43 4:33:50 2m 16s 5:41:55 Miramichi 3:25:27 4:34:24 3m 09s 5:42:15 Prince Edward Island Tignish 3:27:12 4:35:45 3m 11s 5:43:10 Summerside 3:27:23 4:37:08 1m 04s 5:43:32 North 100 km N.L. Gander 5:14 p.m. (NDT) Bonavista 5:18 Clarenville Channel-Port Aux Basques PARTIAL TOTAL DURATION PARTIAL ECLIPSE ECLIPSE OF ECLIPSE BEGINS BEGINS TOTALITY ENDS Newfoundland and Labrador Channel-Port 4:02:52 5:09:59 2m 45s 6:15:26 Aux Basques Gander 4:07:27 5:12:50 2m 13s 6:16:29 Clarenville 4:08:11 5:13:38 2m 31s 6:17:11 Bonavista 4:08:52 5:13:43 2m 53s 6:17:07 MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NASA; OPENSTREETMAP; FRED ESPENAK, RASC OBSERVER’S HANDBOOK Total eclipse times and durations for selected Canadian locations (local times, p.m.) ONT. The Canadian track

The umbra first touches Canada at the country’s southernmost point on Pelee Island. Here the total eclipse begins just before 3:15 p.m. local time. At this point the centreline of the path is hugging the south shore of Lake Erie, so Canadian locations on the north shore will see a total eclipse for about two minutes. This improves as the path slants north and eastward. The eastern third of Canada’s Erie shore and much of the Niagara Peninsula will get over three minutes at around 3:18 p.m.

The umbra then crosses Lake Ontario and reaches land again east of Toronto where Belleville, Kingston and Cornwall all lie within the path of totality. Downtown Montreal is also just inside, making it the largest Canadian city where residents will have a chance to see the total eclipse – though only for about one minute. The eclipse lasts longer for those who are south and east of Montreal. It’s there that the centreline of the eclipse finally enters Canada and skirts past Sherbrooke.

After cutting across Maine, the shadow re-enters Canada in New Brunswick, with totality beginning about 4:34 p.m. Atlantic time for Fredericton. Minutes later the eclipse darkens the western third of Prince Edward Island and the northernmost tip of Cape Breton Island before the Canadian journey concludes with a sprint across Newfoundland, from Channel Port Aux Basques to Bonavista, narrowly missing St. John’s. By then the sun will have sunk quite low in the west and the late-afternoon total eclipse will last just under three minutes on the centreline.

What about the weather?

“Nobody’s got a free ticket on this eclipse,” said eclipse weather guru Jay Anderson. That means even in the most favourable locations, there is some chance that the event will be clouded out. In general, the risk of clouds grows considerably once the shadow leaves the southern United States. It improves a bit around the Great Lakes then worsens into Quebec where the average cloud cover is greater than 70 per cent in early spring. New Brunswick and Newfoundland face the same odds, while prospects are slightly better for PEI.

But these are only statistical measures not predictions. Anyone hoping for clear skies should start checking forecasts about three days ahead of the eclipse and be prepared to shift plans if it means dodging unfavourable weather.

Eclipse weather prospects Average frequency of April cloud cover along the central line of the 2024 total eclipse Pacific Ocean Mexico U.S. Canada Atlantic Ocean 90% Path of total eclipse partly in Ontario 80 70 60 50 40 30 20 90% Que. Maine N.B. Que. and Gulf of Saint Lawrence N.L. Gander Miramichi 80 Îles de la Madeleine Stephenville Sherbrooke 70 Tignish 60 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NASA; JAY ANDERSON

Safety and equipment

It is never safe to look at the sun unprotected. This is true even when most of the sun’s surface is hidden, such as during a deep partial eclipse. Regular sunglasses, no matter how dark, do not provide sufficient protection from infrared solar rays that can cause permanent damage to the retina. To ensure safe viewing, the Canadian Association of Optometrists advises using solar eclipse glasses that meet the international standard ISO 12312-2. These should be ordered from a reputable supplier well before the event. The American Astronomical society has compiled a list of suppliers, including some that are based in Canada.

If you are using eclipse glasses, be sure they are not scratched or damaged. Do not use glasses with binoculars or telescopes, which require their own specialized solar filters.

Open this photo in gallery: Scott Roberts, founder of Explore Scientific, demonstrates some of the eclipse glasses and large-aperture solar fixtures his store offers in Springdale, Ark. The store, and similar businesses in Canada, are on an American Astronomical Society list of reputable sellers of eclipse gear.Michael Woods/The Associated Press