Archaeologist to investigate grounds at former Nova Scotia residential school

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Archaeologist to investigate grounds at former Nova Scotia residential school

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Sipekne'katik First Nation Chief Mike Sack in Indian Brook, N.S., on May 27, 2021.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s Sipekne’katik First Nation says it will begin an investigation this weekend of the former Shubenacadie Indian Residential school site grounds.

In a news release, Chief Mike Sack says the work has been “top of mind” for many years, and the recent discovery of what are believed to be the remains of 215 Indigenous children at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., has brought a “renewed sense of urgency.”

The work will be carried out by Jonathan Fowler, an associate professor with Saint Mary’s University, and a leading researcher in archeological geophysics and remote sensing.

Story continues below advertisement

The band says Fowler will focus his investigation on the former school grounds to determine if there is any burial evidence on site by using several techniques including ground-penetrating radar.

He will be working directly with community member and Mi’kmaq cultural heritage curator for the Nova Scotia Museum, Roger Lewis, as a co-investigator.

The Kamloops residential school’s unmarked graves: What we know about the children’s remains, and Canada’s reaction so far

Dorene Bernard, a Mi’kmaq elder, confirmed Tuesday that ground-penetrating radar was used at the site in April and December of last year, but no graves or human remains were found. She said more investigation was planned.

Previous research by Fowler includes the successful mapping of burials associated with the 1873 sinking of the SS Atlantic and the identification of nearly 300 unmarked graves in the pre-deportation Acadian cemetery at Grand-Pre National Historic Site.

“Our hearts remain with the people of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation (in British Columbia) as we all continue to grapple with the impacts of the residential school system on Indigenous people across Canada,” Sack said. “The prospect of a similar discovery in our community is difficult to consider, but we must fully assess the site.”

The school was opened by the Department of Indian Affairs in 1930. Students were taken in from all three Maritime provinces and the Restigouche reserve in Quebec.

The institution was operated by the Roman Catholic archdiocese of Halifax until 1956, and was only school of its type in the Maritimes.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies