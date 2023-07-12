Open this photo in gallery: Newly-appointed Interim National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Joanna Bernard, centre, gets help adjusting her regalia before leading the grand procession during the AFN annual general assembly in Halifax on July 11.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

The interim chief of the Assembly of First Nations says former national chief RoseAnne Archibald was barred Tuesday from participating in the organization’s annual general meeting because she violated its code of conduct.

Joanna Bernard told chiefs gathered in Halifax Wednesday that she is committed to making the assembly safe for all.

“There must be zero-tolerance policies within the AFN,” Bernard said. “We pledge to ensure that happens, and we are already taking steps.” As an example, she pointed to the decision by meeting co-chairs Tuesday to exclude “a participant who was violating the code of conduct for our meetings.”

Bernard did not specify how Archibald had violated the code, and she was not made available to media.

The decision Tuesday came after Archibald, participating by video, denounced leaders of the First Nations advocacy organization and said her ousting last month was an example of “lateral violence” and a reflection of “hatred.” Archibald could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Archibald was removed from her role June 28 at a special chiefs’ assembly held to address the findings of an investigation into five staff members’ complaints about her conduct. Of the 231 chiefs who took part, 71 per cent voted to remove her. The third-party independent review concluded some of Archibald’s behaviour amounted to harassment. It also found she breached internal policies by retaliating against complainants and failing to maintain confidentiality about the matter.

Bernard, a regional chief from New Brunswick who was named interim chief this week, spoke Wednesday after the presentation of findings from an investigation into reports of sexual misconduct and other predatory practices within the organization.

A panel collected anonymous accounts after the assembly pledged in 2022 to take on a “role model” position in ending discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender within the assembly.

The panel found cases of unwanted physical contact and sexual comments from elders, leaders and employees in the assembly, along with people abusing positions of power.

“We are deeply disturbed by what the panel has found,” Bernard said. “Our organization must never condone hate and discrimination or bullying on the basis of gender or sexual orientation.”

Addressing the assembly after the probe was presented, Cecile Brass said she had been assaulted earlier in the week at the assembly’s annual meeting. “I was supported 100 per cent through the process, where the consequences for the individual were mine to define,” she said.

She said violence committed by men reflects a lack of support for men who themselves have suffered abuse. “Men need somewhere to go to access services,” Brass said. “Hurt people hurt people, let’s not forget that.”

Aly Bear, third vice chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, representing the Saskatchewan region, said it’s important for women to keep coming forward with their stories.

“I’m concerned for my daughters,” she said. “I’m concerned for the future generations that are coming up, that they’re going to have to continue to think that this is normal.” She called the 2022 resolution “important” and said she hopes it results in more support for women who report sexual violence.

Earlier in the day, Terry Richardson, chief of Pabineau First Nation, requested from the stage that chiefs reach out to their members to stop social media attacks against Bernard. He did not specify what comments were being made but said what he has seen is “disrespectful” and “unacceptable.”

Richardson said he had previously supported Archibald, but he accepts her removal. “The process is the process,” he said.

Bernard didn’t have to step forward as interim leader, he said, and she deserves support as she takes on the “huge responsibility” while also maintaining her position as regional chief.

“To attack her is not the way,” Richardson said. “That’s not the L’Nu or native way, either, and not the Mi’kmaw way.”

