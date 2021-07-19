Argos trade defensive back Darby to Bombers for offensive lineman Poole

The Toronto Argonauts dealt defensive back Alden Darby to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Monday for offensive lineman Terry Poole.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Darby spent three seasons with Toronto, starting 40-of-43 career games. He registered 137 tackles, one sack, eight interceptions and three touchdowns.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Poole joined the Bombers last month after spending time with the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks and AAF’s San Diego Fleet.

Poole, 29, was a fourth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2015 and also spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans between 2016-2017.