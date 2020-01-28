 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Armed Forces wrap up response operation in Newfoundland after historic blizzard

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Soldiers from the 4th Artillery Regiment based at CFB Gagetown clear snow at a residence in St. John's, on Jan. 20, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The Armed Forces have wrapped up their mission in Newfoundland and Labrador after dispatching to the provincial capital more than a week ago to help with recovery from a historic blizzard.

Premier Dwight Ball thanked the reservists and soldiers Tuesday for supporting residents after the Jan. 17 winter storm that dumped more than 76 centimetres of snow on St. John’s in a single day.

A statement from the province’s Department of Municipal Affairs says responding personnel completed 900 tasks in the St. John’s area, mostly helping snowbound Newfoundlanders dig out of their homes.

Story continues below advertisement

The statement says the phase of the cleanup with the Armed Forces is over, but reminds people that municipalities are still working to widen roads and clear sidewalks.

The City of St. John’s was under a state of emergency for eight days in the wake of the storm, but that declaration was lifted Saturday morning.

Municipal Affairs says the department’s priority is safety and asks residents to check in on neighbours, especially seniors and people with disabilities.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies