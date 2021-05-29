 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Arnold Chacon, a career diplomat, to serve as U.S. chargé d'affaires to Canada

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A U.S. and a Canadian flag flutter at the Canada-United States border crossing at the Thousand Islands Bridge. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Arnold Chacon will be serving as the U.S.'s top envoy to Canada in the interim.

LARS HAGBERG/Reuters

The U.S. State Department says Arnold Chacon has been named to serve as chargé d’affaires to Canada at the American embassy.

The announcement came Friday in a release issued by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The United States has yet to name a new ambassador to Canada, and until then, Chacon will serve as the Biden administration’s top diplomat in Ottawa.

He succeeds Katherine Brucker, the deputy chief of mission at the embassy who has been serving as chargé d’affaires since August 2020.

The release from Blinken says Chacon is a career diplomat who has previously served as the director general of the Foreign Service and U.S. ambassador to Guatemala.

It says he will work to advance “the roadmap for a renewed U.S.-Canada partnership, including trade, climate change, COVID-19 response and recovery, and global and regional security issues.”

The release adds that Chacon’s appointment “underscores the United States’ strong commitment to Canada and the Canadian people,” and that he is dedicated to advancing the bilateral relationship.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

