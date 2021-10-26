The incoming mayor of Faro, Yukon, says he can confirm there were “multiple injuries” after the RCMP said it was investigating reports of shots fired in the small community.

Jack Bowers did not say how many people had been injured but he said there was an “active shooting” in the town of 400 people.

The RCMP say a “possible suspect” was identified and an arrest made in the town, which is about a four-hour drive northeast of Whitehorse.

Police have lifted a shelter in place order but are warning residents to stay away from several streets in the community.

They say there is a significant first responder and police presence in the town.

The order to shelter in place was posted on social media about 1 p.m. and was rescinded 90 minutes later.

