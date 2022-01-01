A journalist well-known to listeners of French-language radio in New Brunswick has been killed and police say they’re investigating the death as a homicide.

Donald Noel, the general manager of radio station CKRO, said Rejean Hebert was found dead Wednesday night outside his home in Saint-Simon, N.B., on the province’s Acadian Peninsula.

“Rejean was very appreciated in the community for his integrity and his devotion to his work,” Noel said Sunday. “For 30 years, his unique voice informed us. Everyone knew him, not only on the Acadian Peninsula, but on the provincial level.”

Police spokesman Sgt. Luc Samson said a 29-year-old man, who fled from police, was arrested Thursday morning.

The man remains in custody, Samson said in an interview Sunday, but added that he has no information about what charges the man may face.

Samson said the investigation is ongoing and he couldn’t comment on a possible motive.

Hebert was the news director for CKRO, a radio station in Gloucester County, N.B., and produced daily news bulletins for 10 other French-language community radio stations in the province.

Hebert was also the author of two books about gardening.