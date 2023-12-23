Open this photo in gallery: Police secure a crime scene in Winnipeg on Nov. 26, 2023.David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press

Police in Winnipeg say they’ve arrested a suspect but are still seeking two others, in a case where a woman was allegedly kidnapped, tied up and left in a dumpster.

Investigators have said the 27-year-old woman was forced to attend a location on Carlton Street on Dec. 10 and assaulted to the point where she lost consciousness, and was bound for a significant period of time.

Police alleged the suspects eventually forced the woman, who was still restrained, into a dumpster and abandoned her.

She was rescued when someone heard her screams for help.

Police say a 27-year-old man was arrested on Friday afternoon while a tactical support team was responding to another matter, and he’s charged with robbery, forcible confinement and failing to comply with a condition of a release order.

Officers with the department’s sex crimes unit are still looking for a 35-year-old man who is wanted for attempted murder and other charges, as well as a 40-year-old woman.