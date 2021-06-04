Arson suspected after former day school burned down on Manitoba First Nation

Open this photo in gallery Firefighters battle a fire at a former day school for Indigenous children on the Pimicikamak Cree Nation in Manitoba on June 3, 2021. HO/The Canadian Press

The chief of a Manitoba First Nation says a building that was used as a former day school for Indigenous children has burned down.

Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias says the community is hurting after the remains of children were found at a former residential school site in British Columbia.

He says the building was reminder of that devastating past in their community.

It was used in recent years by the health department and also held the records of residential school survivors.

RCMP say a security guard spotted smoke coming out of the building on Thursday evening in the community, also known as Cross Lake, located about 530 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

The cause has not been determined but RCMP say arson is suspected.

