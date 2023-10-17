The owner and family scion of Irving Oil has stepped down from his leadership role with the company, the Globe and Mail has learned.

Arthur Irving, the chairman of the board of directors of Irving Oil, has now assumed the role of chairman emeritus, said spokesperson Katherine d’Entremont in an email Tuesday. Mr. Irving, 93, is the sole owner of Irving Oil.

His daughter Sarah Irving has also resigned from her job as executive vice president and chief brand officer of the company, the owner of Canada’s largest oil refinery.

“After careful consideration, Sarah Irving has had to make the difficult decision to depart from her leadership roles within the company,” wrote Ms. D’Entremont in an email statement to The Globe.

“Arthur and his daughter Sarah have both dedicated their lives to the business and remain passionate about the company and its people. All of us at Irving Oil are grateful for their leadership and will work hard to continue to uphold and exemplify the values upon which this company was built.”

Despite its dominance of Canada’s eastern fuel market, the company launched a sweeping strategic review of its operations in June, fueling speculation the owner may put itself up for sale.

“No decisions have been made about where this strategic review may lead. Consideration will be given to a new ownership structure, a full or partial sale, or a change in the portfolio of our assets and how we operate them,” said the statement, signed by Mr. Irving, his daughter and president Ian Whitcomb.

If the Irvings’ moves do indeed signal that the company is up for sale, it’s difficult to know exactly how much it and its assets are worth. That’s because it’s a privately held company that offers few financial details.

When the company announced its strategic review in June, Travis Wood, energy analyst at National Bank Financial, said the Saint John refinery could be worth in the ballpark of $2-billion to $3-billion, and the Irish refinery $200-million to $500-million.

A multibillion-dollar sale or restructuring of the 99-year-old family controlled company would vastly alter the business landscape in the region.

The company is one of New Brunswick’s largest employers, running a 320,000 barrel-a-day refinery in Saint John and a 75,000 barrel-a-day plant in Ireland.

Irving has a chain of more than 1,000 gas stations in Eastern Canada, New England and Ireland as well as wholesale and fuel-trading businesses. It also operates the Canaport deep-water oil terminal on the north shore of the Bay of Fundy.

Mr. Irving’s net worth is estimated at US$5.8-billion and he’s No. 459 on Forbes’ list of billionaires. His wealth recently rebounded after plummeting to US$1.9-billion in 2021, according to Forbes.

Mr. Irving, third generation of the Irving family dynasty, lives in Saint John. His grandfather, James Dergavel Irving, started the business in the late 1800s. Mr. Irving’s father, Kenneth Colin or K.C. Irving opened his first garage and service station in his hometown of Bouctouche, N.B. in 1924, later moving to Saint John to operate the city’s Ford car dealership. Mr. Irving joined the company in 1951.

Mr. Irving and his two brothers divvied up the company following K.C. Irving’s death in 1992. James Irving owns the shipbuilding and forestry parts of the empire while Mr. Irving split the oil operations with his brother John Irving and bought his share in 2018.

More to come.

With a file from Emma Graney