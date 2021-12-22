People in the Peel region are photographed at the University of Toronto Mississauga campus for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Mississauga, Ont., on May 6, 2021.Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

The region of Peel will continue to prioritize getting booster shots in arms of people who are over the age of 50 and those who are at high risk of hospitalization, the region’s chief medical officer Dr. Lawrence Loh said on Wednesday. He urged younger people in Peel region who have had two shots of the vaccine to hold off on booking their boosters and helping high-risk individuals find their slots first.

“I want to urge our community, to the extent possible, to get our 50+ population vaccinated. We know this population is most at risk if they don’t get a booster ahead of the Omicron wave that’s coming in,” Dr. Loh said.

“If you’re on a crowded subway, you give your seat up to those who might need it more. So at this point in time, given the capacity constraints, I’d like to urge you if you’re younger with two doses – please consider holding off booking and instead helping your older friends and family access a booster appointment as soon as possible,” he said.

Peel was one of the hardest hit regions in Ontario during the first wave of infections. At it’s peak, the William Osler Health System in Brampton had over 200 COVID-19 patients – more than any other hospital in the province. Brampton’s L6P area code had the highest number of per capita rate of infections until June 2021.

On Monday, when booster eligibility was expanded to include everyone over the age of 18 who has had two shots, nearly a million people in Peel region became eligible to get their third shot. During a briefing in June, Brampton’s mayor Patrick Brown had said that the average age of the essential worker in Brampton was 36.

Dr. Loh added that in line with provincial direction, the region would be moving to a “high-surge model” of response. This means freeing up as many resources as possible to increase vaccination offerings.

“While the region has increased its vaccination capacity by 65 per cent since last week and is adding thousands of new slots every day, the demand for booster shots in Peel is overwhelming. “At peak capacity in spring, it still took us nearly six months to vaccinate that many people,” Dr. Loh said.

In addition to urging younger people in Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon to wait for their shot, Dr. Loh said the regional health unit was amping up it’s own vaccine effort.

“I do want to urge patience. Capacity is increasing in the coming weeks,” he said. “We’re looking at pop-up clinics for (residents who are) 50+, we’re looking at additional capacity. That’s all being brought online through the holiday season and into the early new year as we try to get ahead of Omicron.”

