As Canada warms, infectious disease risks spread north

Open this photo in gallery: A black-legged tick.James Gathany/The Associated Press

It was 15 years ago that Ontario student Justin Wood started feeling sick.

A keen soccer player, snowboarder and mountain biker, Wood said he didn’t know the cause but he had to “back off from playing sports and back off from academics.”

It got worse. “I got really, really sick, and I couldn’t really do anything, I couldn’t work, I couldn’t really function or sort of be part of society. And it took me probably about four or five years to get any sort of diagnosis.”

When it came, the diagnosis was a rare one: Lyme disease. At the time, the tick-borne illness was only responsible for a few hundred infections a year in Canada, according to government statistics.

But cases of Lyme disease have now increased more than 1,000 per cent in a decade as the warming climate pushes the boundaries of a range of pathogens and risk factors northward.

Populations of exotic mosquito species that could potentially carry illnesses such as dengue and yellow fever have become established in parts of Ontario, researchers say. Scientists also worry that climate change will increase the risks of microbial disease associated with food contamination and warm weather.

Wood’s experience had at least one positive. It set him on a career path, and he now runs a private lab in Ontario called Geneticks dedicated to testing ticks for diseases.

He said his work allows him to meet many people left “heavily, heavily disabled” from Lyme disease. “It’s very, very severe and the symptoms can be very, very diverse but very, very debilitating.”

Health Canada says symptoms range from rashes and headaches to severe joint pain and memory loss. In rare cases, it can cause death due to heart infections.

Wood said the number of detections of Borrelia burgdorferi, the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, had recently been increasing in his lab by about 0.5 to 1 per cent a year.

That doesn’t sound like much, but the range of the black-legged ticks that carry the bacteria is expanding; they are becoming more active, and they are living longer, he said.

“That means more ticks are born each year and (the) number of ticks in Canada will continue to increase,” said Wood.

He said between 50 million and 175 million ticks came to Canada on migratory songbirds every spring.

“So, you kind of add all that together, and you have more ticks, you have ticks in new places, you have more ticks carrying the bacteria that are dangerous, and it just becomes sort of a growing problem every year,” said Wood.

Surveillance data backs him up. A federal report says there were 3,147 reported cases of Lyme disease in Canada in 2021, up from 266 in 2011.

“This (increase) occurred in part due to changes in climate, which has contributed to increases in the abundance and geographic range of black-legged tick populations in central and Eastern Canada,” the report says, adding that only about 1 per cent of Lyme disease cases in Canada were contracted outside the country.