Advocates in Newfoundland and Labrador are calling for overdose prevention sites as the number of deaths from toxic cocaine are on track this year to nearly double.

The province’s chief medical examiner’s office says there were 18 confirmed or presumed-positive cocaine-related toxicity deaths in the province as of July 23.

By contrast, there were 18 such deaths confirmed in all of 2022.

Wayne Bishop, with the health authority’s substance abuse centre, says his team helped complete a needs assessment for a supervised drug-consumption site for the greater St. John’s area about two and a half years ago.

An overdose prevention site can operate legally through an order from a provincial minister in response to an overdose crisis, but Bishop says he feels another needs assessment is necessary since the drug supply has changed.

Jeff Bourne, executive director of the U-Turn recovery centre in Carbonear, N.L., says people who use drugs need more than a new report — they need safe places to consume and get clean supplies right now.