Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health places his mask on as he holds a press conference regarding the lifting of most mask mandates for indoor settings in Ontario, on March 9.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario said today it will lift its mask mandate in most public settings as of March 21, following the lead of Quebec, Alberta, Saskatchewan and other provinces in announcing an end to the COVID-19 requirement.

Here’s a look at where mask mandates – and other pandemic public health measures – stand across the country.

Ontario

Mask mandates: Ontario’s top doctor, Kieran Moore, announced the province would lift its mask mandate for most public settings, including schools, as of March 21. Masks will still be required on public transit, in long-term care, in retirement homes and in other health care and congregate care settings. The province is set to lift all mask mandates on April 27.

Other COVID-19 rules: The province’s vaccine passport requirement, indoor capacity limits and restrictions on social gatherings all expired on March 1. Dr. Moore also announced on March 9 that close contacts of COVID-19 cases no longer have to isolate if they don’t live with the infected person.

Quebec

Mask mandates: Quebec’s mask mandate will be lifted for most public places except mass transit by mid-April “at the latest,” the province’s Health and Social Services Ministry said. However, mask mandates will continue to be enforced in hospitals and other health care settings. The province’s interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau said wearing a mask will become a “personal choice in the context of a progression to a normal life.”

Other COVID-19 rules: Most remaining public health measures, including capacity limits at restaurants, bars and sports venues and the use of the vaccine passport system, will be lifted by March 12. The government said it will not change the five-day isolation requirement for those who test positive for COVID-19.

British Columbia

Mask mandates: Masks are still required in indoor public settings, but Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry has said she is hopeful that more restrictions may be lifted by mid-March.

Other COVID-19 rules: There are no capacity limits for restaurants, bars and large gatherings such as weddings. Passport requirements are still in effect, but B.C. is considering removing the passport for indoor events earlier than the planned expiry date at the end of June, Dr. Henry said.

Alberta

Mask mandates: Alberta removed its mask mandate on March 1.

Other COVID-19 rules: The province also removed indoor and outdoor capacity limits for social gatherings on March 1. When the province’s vaccine passport system ended Feb. 9, it was the first province to remove the requirement.

Saskatchewan

Mask mandates: Saskatchewan dropped its indoors mask mandate on March 1.

Other COVID-19 rules: The province’s remaining public-health orders, including self-isolation following a positive COVID-19 test, were all discontinued on March 1. The province dropped its vaccine passport system on Feb. 14.

Manitoba

Mask mandates: Manitoba plans to end its mask mandate by March 15, including for schools and child-care facilities, with the possible exception of long-term care homes.

Other COVID-19 rules: The province lifted its proof of vaccination requirement for public places on March 1. The province also dropped its requirement for health-care workers, teachers and other front-line staff to be fully vaccinated or undergo frequent testing to keep their jobs.

New Brunswick

Mask mandates: The mask mandate is expected to be removed on March 14.

Other COVID-19 rules: All pandemic-related restrictions and mandates will be lifted March 14.

Nova Scotia

Mask mandates: Nova Scotia is expected to lift its mask mandate by March 21.

Other COVID-19 rules: As of Feb. 28, proof of vaccination has not been required at restaurants, bars, sporting events, gyms and other events and activities.

Prince Edward Island

Mask mandates: P.E.I. is expected to remove its mandatory masking requirements by early April.

Other COVID-19 rules: The province eliminated its Vax Pass requirement on Feb. 28. Capacity limits for gatherings will increase March 17, and all capacity limits and masking requirements are expected to lift April 7.

Newfoundland and Labrador

Mask mandates: Wearing a non-medical mask in indoor public settings will be encouraged but not required as of March 14.

Other COVID-19 rules: Business restrictions including capacity limits, physical distancing, and proof of vaccination requirements will be lifted March 14.

Yukon

Mask mandates: Starting March 18, masks will not be required in indoor public places.

Other COVID-19 rules: Showing proof of vaccination and capacity limits will lift March 18, with all remaining measures removed by April 4.

Northwest Territories

Mask mandates: Mask-wearing in indoor public spaces is still required under public-health orders.

Other COVID-19 rules: Gathering requirements, and proof of vaccine requirements were lifted March 1. Businesses, organizations, employers and communities may choose to implement their own proof of vaccine requirements.

Nunavut

Mask mandates: Masks remain mandatory as of March 9.

Other COVID-19 rules: The territory eased restrictions in February to allow outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people and indoor private gatherings of up to 10 people. The province’s chief public health officer says the territory will aim to end its public health emergency on April 11. Staring March 14., the territory will also ease restrictions every two weeks until all rules put in place during the pandemic are lifted.

– With files from Dave McGinn

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.