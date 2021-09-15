 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

As Quebec reports long waits at COVID-19 testing centres, expert calls for more rapid testing

Virginie Ann
MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A woman wears a face mask as she walks by a COVID-19 rapid testing business in Montreal on Sept. 12.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Recent reports of long lineups in front of COVID-19 testing centres in Montreal are just another argument for the need to offer rapid testing across the province, says Maude Laberge, a professor at Universite Laval and a researcher in population health.

“Rapid testing should be available in pharmacies the same way pregnancy tests are available,” Laberge said in an interview Wednesday. “A recent study showed two-thirds of Quebecers with symptoms don’t go get tested, so I think if some tests were accessible easily, that might be an alternative for people who don’t want to wait in line.”

Laberge said the lines outside testing centres might come as a surprise for those who thought vaccination would provide a way out of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“The government sold the idea that the vaccination would get us out of the pandemic because it thought that it would, which is what many people thought as well before the Delta variant,” Laberge said. “We’d like to believe vaccines are 100 per cent effective ... but most vaccines are not 100 per cent effective.”

Earlier this week, Quebec started to roll out rapid COVID-19 testing in the province’s elementary schools, but the program to deploy the tests faced criticism from opposition parties and school administrators. Health Minister Christian Dube announced on Tuesday that Daniel Pare, the head of the province’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign, was taking over the program to administer the tests in schools.

“I hope that one day we use rapid testing in Canada, in Quebec, the same way they do in Germany or France, where people can just get these rapid tests all the time, they cost nothing to buy, people can do it themselves,” Laberge said. “It would simplify and would reduce the need for testing centres.”

Quebec COVID-19 numbers

Quebec reported 785 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one additional death linked to the novel coronavirus.

The Health Department said the number of hospitalizations linked to the disease rose by 20 from a day earlier, to 250, and 85 people are in intensive care, a rise of seven.

Of the most recent infections, the province said 577 were among unvaccinated people or those who had received only one dose less than 14 days ago.

The province said it administered 14,896 doses of vaccine within the previous 24 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

About 88.5 per cent of Quebec residents 12 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 83.5 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies