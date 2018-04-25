As Toronto grieves, portraits of van attack victims emerge

Open this photo in gallery Left to right are five victims from Toronto van attack. Munir Abed Alnajjar, Renuka Amarasingha, Dorothy Sewell , Eddie Kang and Anne Marie D'Amico.

Like so many who build new lives in Canada, Renuka Amarasingha never let down the weight of what she’d left behind.

Ms. Amarasingha moved to Canada from her hometown of Horana, in western Sri Lanka, 15 years ago. She was the single mother of a young son, but made sure to send money back to Sri Lanka regularly to care for her elderly mother, too. She saved up and worked hard as a school cafeteria worker to do this.

Ms. Amarasingha was hit by the van after she finished a shift at Earl Haig Secondary School. That same van would go on to strike dozens of others in its violent tear down the sidewalk of a busy portion of Yonge Street. Ms. Amarasingha, along with many others, did not survive.

As police embark on the arduous task of sifting through the mountains of evidence collected over a two-kilometre stretch of busy Toronto roadway, portraits are beginning to emerge of the dozens of lives an otherwise-ordinary rental van has left forever changed.

Officially, it will take several days before a full list of victims is released. But at least five of the 10 who died have been identified. Here is what we know about who they were:

Renuka Amarasingha

After her sudden death, Ms. Amarasingha’s friends want to make sure the seven-year-old boy she’s left behind will be taken care of.

“She takes care of her son very good,” said Gurge Dadmasir, a family friend. “If a little thing happens, she’ll panic. If he gets sick or anything, she’ll take him to the doctor.”

She was a regular fixture at the Toronto Mahavihara Buddhist Centre in Scarborough, where she lived with her son in a basement apartment. Now, her friends at the centre, as well as a number of youth groups and community organizations, are banding together to try to raise funds for the young boy. An online fundraising campaign was launched Tuesday.

“She was a very kind and generous lady,” said Ahangama Rathanasiri, the abbot at the temple. “That is why all these friends got together and wanted to do something for her.”

— Ann Hui

Dorothy Sewell

Elwood Delaney confirmed his 80-year-old grandmother, Dorothy Sewell, was among the dead. He told The Globe and Mail that he wants her to be remembered as “a true Canadian, always helping everybody, and loved her sports.”

“[She was] the best grandmother anyone could have asked for,” he wrote in a message to The Globe. “Almost had as much love for the Blue Jays and the Leafs as she did for her family.”

In a public Facebook post Tuesday, Mr. Delaney posted photos of his grandmother with Blue Jays memorabilia and a message to the suspected attacker: “Thanks to you I had to tell my 3 children and my wife that they will no longer get to talk to Nan on [their] birthdays or Christmas.”

— Andrea Woo



Anne Marie D’Amico

Ms. D’Amico, 30, was killed near the Yonge Street headquarters of the investment company where she worked, her family said.

“She only had kindness to her,” the D’Amico family said in a statement. “Her name has been broadcasted around the world attached to this terrible tragedy. But we want everyone to know that she embodied the definition of altruism.”

After this week’s horror, the family said, “we hope that in this time, people fight with the same altruism rather than with anger and hatred.”

Two and a half years ago, Jenn Digiandomenico was volunteering alongside Ms. D’Amico in Nuevo Renacer, a small town near Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic. They were on a humanitarian tour helping to build homes for families in need.

After a full day of back-breaking labour, it began to rain. Most of the volunteers wanted to call it a day and head back to the hotel. But not Ms. D’Amico. “She wanted to stay and get it done,” Ms. Digiandomenico said.

It was this generosity, and seemingly boundless energy for volunteering, that friends say defined the young woman.

As young as 12, Ms. D’Amico began volunteering as a ball girl at the Rogers Cup. It was a sport her entire family was involved with – her grandmother, her parents and brother all volunteered with Tennis Canada.

Later, as a student at Ryerson University, she became heavily involved with student groups, including serving as co-chair of one of the business school’s largest events.

“I don’t think anybody ever walked by without seeing a smile on her face,” said Abdullah Snobar, who went to school with Ms. D’Amico. On Tuesday, a small memorial was set up at Ryerson for Ms. D’Amico, for students and faculty who wanted to offer their condolences.

Even after she began working full-time, she spent “countless hours” volunteering, said Gavin Ziv, a vice-president at Tennis Canada. Two years ago, she was selected from among 1,200 volunteers as “volunteer of the year.”

He recalled how, a few years ago, a professional tennis player was set to leave for the airport but found she had accidentally lost the keys to her locker. Ms. D’Amico was sent in.

“A few minutes later, she came out and said, ’All done.’” Astonished, Mr. Ziv inquired further. “She said, ’Yeah, I kind of had to break down the door. So you’re going to have to get a new door.’”

— Ann Hui



Chul Min (Eddie) Kang

Mr. Kang was confirmed dead by his former co-workers at a popular chain of Brazilian steakhouses, where the affable chef had been employed since immigrating from South Korea several years ago.

Selwyn Joseph said he learned of his friend’s death Tuesday around 1 p.m. when a letter from management confirming his death in the attack was shared in a group phone chat among current and former employees of the Copacabana Brazilian Steakhouse.

“I just felt so bad and so shocked that it happened to him,” Mr. Joseph said Tuesday evening. “He’s really a humble guy and was there for you with anything you need.”

Mr. Kang, in his early 30s, leaves a wife who had been living in Toronto but is now in South Korea, Mr. Joseph said.

A group of friends were planning on gathering at the Adelaide location where he worked late Tuesday night to commemorate their friendly coworker who always strode into the kitchen with a smile on his face, Mr. Joseph said.

— Mike Hager



Munir Abed Najjar

The Jordanian Canadian Society said Wednesday that Jordanian citizen Munir Najjar was killed in Monday’s rampage, setting into motion tangled global discussions over whether his body could be transported to his home country.

Society president Ziad Malawi, a friend of Mr. Najjar’s son, told The Globe that the group was working with both the Jordanian and Canadian governments to facilitate a move” whether that’s possible or not. If not, he will have to be buried in Canada.” (Global Affairs did not respond to a request for confirmation before publication.)

An Orthodox Christian, Mr. Najjar was visiting Canada with his wife Lillian to visit their large family in the Toronto area, and had been here less than two weeks, Mr. Malawi said. He said he was unsure if Lillian was injured in the rampage Monday, but she was not killed.

Their son, Omar, is in the choir of the Canadian Arab Orchestra; Mr. Malawi said the family is observing three days of mourning. The Jordanian-Canadian community is now working to fundraise to help Mr. Najjar’s family with any costs of transporting his body back home.

“We pray for all the victims and we hope that whoever is injured gets a speedy recovery,” Mr. Malawi said. “This is the time to show true Canadian strength: our perseverance, tolerance – Arabs, Canadians, Italians, Christians, Muslims, Jews, united, everybody – we stand together in the face of tragedies.”

— Jana G. Pruden and Josh O’Kane



The injured

The names of those injured also emerged Tuesday, when the suspect was charged with 13 counts of attempted murder (a 14th charge of attempted murder is expected). The Globe has learned more about some of the injured, including:

Amaresh Tesfamariam

A fundraising campaign was launched online by the relatives of Amaresh Tesfamariam, an Eritrean immigrant who arrived in Toronto in the late 1980s.

In an interview, nephew Menab Tesfu said his aunt was likely walking home from a nursing shift to her high-rise condo at Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue when the van plowed into her. She’s now in critical condition with spinal damage, he said. He’s hoping that funds raised online can help his aunt eventually get back to rebuilding her life.

“She’s like my second mom,” he said.

— Mike Hager



Amir Kiumarsi

Amir Kiumarsi is a chemistry lecturer at Ryerson University, with an expertise in analytical chemistry. Dr. Kiumarsi was born in Iran and came to Canada in 2010, where he continued his research in organic chemistry. His specific expertise is in studying organic compounds, and developing new chemicals for therapeutic purposes.

His friend and collaborator, Saeid Ghavami, first met Dr. Kiumarsi at Mashhad University in Iran some 30 years ago. It was Dr. Kiumarsi, then a junior faculty member, who inspired the young student to pursue graduate studies.

“He is a fantastic mentor,” said Dr. Ghavami, now an assistant professor at the University of Manitoba. “He gave me a new reason to start being interested in research, and looking at science with a different vision.”



He said his friend has continued in this tradition, lending support to many students -- especially those who are new to Canada. “He’s a great supporter, and I know he’s done a lot to help them.”



— Andrea Woo and Ann Hui



Morgan McDougall

Morgan McDougall doesn’t know what it was that caused him to turn around. It could have been the sound of screeching tires. Or the sound of people screaming.

Whatever it was, it came a split-second too late. “All I had was a second to put my arms up,” he told The Globe on Tuesday. The van hit him and then he was on the ground.

Mr. McDougall, a 27-year-old student at Seneca College, was knocked unconscious. When he came to a few moments later, a policeman and a paramedic were crouching over him.

He soon realized that others around him were injured. The woman he was walking to lunch with, on their first meeting after being introduced by friends, had been hit by the van, too. They were both sent to hospital where Mr. McDougall,the Seneca student, was treated before releasing him the same day.

“My shoulder’s a little bit messed up. And the back of my head, I have – it’s a couple inches in diameter – like a circle,” he said.

Altogether, he counts himself lucky. He’s been following news reports and social-media postings about the attack.

His friend – the woman he was meeting for the first time for lunch on Monday – is still in hospital. He plans to visit her very soon.

“Emotionally, I have a lot going on. I’m grateful and happy – not only to be alive, but that there’s nothing wrong with me,” he said. “Everyone else is way, way, way worse.”

— Wendy Stueck



Sammantha Samson

Sammantha Samson was also injured during the attack. A representative from Invesco confirmed that Samson is one of their employees and that she survived.

“She has kindly asked for privacy during this most difficult time,” Aysha Mawani, vice president of corporate affairs with Invesco Canada, said in a statement on Tuesday.

— Hannah Daley



Aleksandra Kozhevinikova

On Wednesday, the Russian Embassy in Canada released a statement on Twitter confirming that a 90 year-old Russian citizen was one of the injured. “Sadly, a 90 year old Russian citizen A.S.Kozhevnikova, residing in Canada, was injured as in the #TorontoAttack. She’s now being treated at a hospital. Russian consuls are in contact with her family, closely monitoring the situation. We wish Alexandra Stepanovna a speedy recovery.”

— Wendy Stueck



