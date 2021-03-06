As COVID-19 vaccine supply grows, scientists debate priority ranking for ‘essential workers’ to get shots

Open this photo in gallery Nurse Mandeep Kaur administers a dose of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to Brittany Orantes, health administrator at a vaccination centre, in Brampton, Ont., on March 4, 2021. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Cops before teachers? Dentists before workers at food-processing plants? Grocery store cashiers before truckers?

Canada’s coronavirus vaccination campaign is finally picking up speed, and as it accelerates, provincial governments are deciding which essential workers should get spots closer to the front of the line.

While several provinces are still refining their priority lists, a scientific debate has broken out about whether it makes sense to factor in occupation at all when age and home address may be better predictors of who is likeliest to fall seriously ill with COVID-19.

“The problem with vaccinating essential workers is implementation. It’s much more challenging,” said Peter Juni, scientific director of Ontario’s COVID-19 science advisory table and a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Toronto.

Ranking vaccine recipients has become more urgent now that millions of additional doses are pouring into Canada. On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Pfizer-BioNTech would be delivering an extra 1.5 million doses in March and more than expected in April and May. Health Canada also approved a fourth vaccine on Friday, a one-shot product from Johnson & Johnson.

As well, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), recommended this week that Canada be the first country in the world to stretch the interval between doses to four months – instead of three or four weeks – so more Canadians can get the protection of a single shot sooner.

So far, provinces have been doling out their limited vaccine to residents and staff of nursing and retirement homes, front-line health care workers, Indigenous people and the elderly, with age cut-offs that vary slightly between and within provinces.

Most are following the spirit, if not the exact letter, of NACI’s non-binding advice on who should be vaccinated during the first phase of the campaign. The committee’s second phase includes “essential workers,” but vice-chair Shelley Deeks told The Globe and Mail that NACI plans to leave it to provinces to define which job categories count as essential.

Most haven’t done so yet. Alberta and British Columbia, as examples, have rolled out plans focused on age and health condition, with brief mentions of adding essential workers in phases 2 or 3 if supplies permit.

That has opened the door for teachers, police officers, truckers, funeral-home workers, grocery-store staff, food-industry employees and others to argue for a higher place in the queue.

“We think that essential workers ought to be prioritized given that there are additional vaccines available, and that teachers ought to be in that priority order of front-line workers,” said Teri Mooring, president of the BC Teachers’ Federation. “[Teachers] have kept the B.C. economy going, quite frankly.”

Ms. Mooring pointed to data from WorkSafeBC showing workers in the education sector were second only to health care workers in the number of claims they’ve filed related to COVID-19 – proof, she said, that teaching was a high-risk occupation during the pandemic.

Paul Meinema, national president of the United Food and Commercial Workers union, said front-line workers in food retail and manufacturing, meat packing and security industries deserve priority.

“Workers in these sectors are putting themselves in harm’s way every day that they show up to work, and they have faced a heightened risk of contracting the coronavirus since day one of the pandemic,” Mr. Meinema said.

It’s difficult to say whether schools are inherently riskier or more valuable to society than meat-packing plants, the sites of Canada’s largest COVID-19 outbreaks.

Rather than agonize over which occupations get first dibs, it’s better to treat front-line workers as a single priority group and vaccinate them all as quickly as possible, said Caroline Colijn, a Simon Fraser University professor and Canada 150 research chair in mathematics for evolution, infection and public health.

She co-authored a modelling study, which was published last month but has not yet been peer reviewed, that predicted vaccinating by essential-work status rather than age in British Columbia and similar places would prevent 200,000 more coronavirus infections, 600 more deaths and produce a net monetary benefit of more than $500-million.

Mobile teams could conduct vaccination blitzes at factories, warehouses and other workplaces to relieve the logistical headaches of asking recipients to prove they’re essential workers, Dr. Colijn added.

Ontario’s science advisory table advocated a different approach, arguing in a recent brief that more infections and deaths would be staved off if the province set its priorities by age and postal code, with a focus on the poor and racialized neighbourhoods that have been hit hardest by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

In vulnerable areas, the initial age cut-off could be lowered to 50 or 55, Dr. Juni suggested. Several provinces have already taken a similar approach with Indigenous people. Saskatchewan opened vaccinations to everyone over the age of 50 in its virus-battered northern region, while the eligibility is set at 70 everywhere else.

“Our approach is extremely feasible,” Dr. Juni said. “Show me your driving licence. And that tells me whether you can get vaccinated today.”

On Friday, Ontario unveiled a phase 2 vaccination plan that leaned more toward the view of its own science advisers. Between April and June, shots will be offered to people between the ages of 60 and 79, alongside people with chronic health-conditions and those who live in neighbourhoods that have been hot spots for coronavirus spread.

Ontarians who “cannot work from home,” will come next, starting with teachers, childcare providers, food-manufacturing employees, agricultural workers and workers who respond to critical events, including funeral workers and police officers and firefighters who haven’t already been vaccinated.

Earlier this week, Premier Doug Ford’s government raised eyebrows when it moved police officers who respond to medical emergencies into the first phase of its vaccination plan, a decision made around the same time it agreed to start vaccinating the homeless.

Ontario had already made shots available to a broader range of health-care professionals than any other province, including firefighters who respond to medical calls, optometrists, dentists, registered massage therapists and social workers, among others.

Alison Thompson, a public health ethicist and associate professor at the University of Toronto, said that while ranking recipients by age is the simplest route, it’s not necessarily the fairest.

“I think that there are people who are younger and who have other vulnerabilities who ought to be prioritized at the same time,” she said.

