Open this photo in gallery: A view of sign board warning of extreme heat in Death Valley, California, July 15, 2023.STAFF/Reuters

The amount of heat-trapping gases in Earth’s atmosphere continued to grow at a relentless pace last year, a sign that efforts to reduce fossil fuel emissions have yet to make a dent in the principal cause of global climate change.

The result, issued on Wednesday by the World Meteorological Organization, underscores the challenge that countries face when they gather in two weeks for a new round of international climate talks.

While moves toward climate-friendly energy sources and low-carbon technologies such as electric vehicles offer some hope for future emissions reductions, “what matters is what happens in the real atmosphere, and in the real atmosphere we haven’t seen any positive change so far,” said Petteri Taalas, the organization’s secretary-general, at a news conference in Geneva.

According to the latest tally, atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide — the three gasses that collectively account for close to 90 per cent of global warming — all reached record highs in 2022.

Carbon dioxide, which is by far the most significant contributor to climate change, exceeded its historic, pre-industrial level by 50 per cent for the first time.

The results are among those summarized in the WMO’s Greenhouse Gas Bulletin, which is published annually and quantifies atmospheric levels of greenhouse gasses measured during the previous year.

Over the years, the bulletin has chronicled a steady climb in carbon dioxide emissions, occasionally punctuated by slight downturns during times of global economic upheaval, such as the during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic or the 2008 financial crisis.

But these are minor blips in what has otherwise been the growing accumulation of the gas, which is produced by fossil fuel combustion in power plants and vehicle engines and then persists in the atmosphere for thousands of years after its release.

The latest bulletin also shows a slight decrease in the rate at which carbon dioxide is accumulating in the atmosphere compared to the past decade, but this can be accounted for by natural variations in the global carbon cycle.

A key concern for authors of the bulletin is the risk that tropical forests and the ocean, which absorb much of the carbon dioxide emitted through human activity, will become less effective at doing so as the climate warms. Evidence already suggest that parts of the Amazon rain forest has become a net emitter of carbon dioxide.

The other two gasses tracked by the bulletin are also on the rise. Nitrous oxide, the bulk of which is emitted through agricultural activity, saw its highest ever year-on-year rise from 2021 to 2022.

Collectively, human-caused emissions of greenhouse gasses have raised the average global temperature by approximately 1.1 degrees, a change that has been linked to an increase in extreme weather events, including forest fires, droughts and floods.

Countries, including Canada, that are signatories to the Paris Climate Agreement have pledged to try to hold the global rise in temperature to 1.5 degrees in order to avoid more severe effects of climate change.

Canada is among the countries falling short on key climate targets as emissions continue to climb.

A recent assessment by Canadian Climate Institute found that rising emissions from the oil and gas industry are undercutting Canada’s progress made in other sectors. The result is reduced credibility at the negotiating table.

“Despite significant climate policy in the country, other countries have a hard time looking beyond Canada as a major oil producer,” said Dave Sawyer, principal economist for the Ottawa-based institute.

In global terms, experts say there is little time left to change course without the planet experiencing significantly higher temperatures in the coming decades.

In a study published last month in Nature Climate Change, a U.K.-led team found that the remaining carbon available to be burned without exceeding 1.5 degrees of warming will be used up in just six years at current emission rates.

Dr. Taalas said there remains some hope of achieving the 1.5 goal through dramatic emissions reductions, “but to reach that we should really raise our ambition level.”

He said that while world events, including ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza, frequently command media headlines, “climate change is still the biggest challenge for the welfare of mankind this century.

“It’s not the problem tomorrow — it’s long term. And it’s a persistent challenge if we are not able to tackle it.”