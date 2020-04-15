Association urges doctors to consider alternatives to protect supply of drugs used to ventilate COVID-19 patients

Open this photo in gallery A health care worker makes his way into the Emergency department of Vancouver General Hospital, on March 30, 2020. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

The Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians is calling on its doctors to protect the limited supply of certain sedatives and painkillers needed for patients on ventilators.

Putting a patient on an artificial breathing machine, as happens with people severely sick with COVID-19, usually requires a sedative like propofol, and painkillers like fentanyl and morphine.

The association warned Canada could have a critical shortage of those drugs in the coming weeks.

But those drugs are also commonly used in emergency rooms, and the association has urged emergency doctors to consider using alternatives.

The group has also called on federal and provincial governments to review the existing stock and keep doctors informed.

The group says the government also needs to manage the national supply of those vital drugs, and create incentives for domestic production to avoid shortages.

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed emergency rooms and changed the way hospital staff work. Nurses from one hospital in Vancouver reflect on how it's affecting them, their colleagues and the quiet tone of anticipation as they await a possible surge in cases. The Canadian Press

