 Skip to main content

Canada Asylum claims have more than tripled since 2015, Statistics Canada says

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Asylum claims have more than tripled since 2015, Statistics Canada says

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments

New figures out this morning from the national statistics office says the number of asylum claims in Canada more than tripled between 2015 and 2018.

Statistics Canada says that in 2015, the year the Trudeau Liberals were elected, there were about 16,000 asylum claimants.

Two years later, in 2017, there were more than 50,000 claims.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, Statistics Canada says, there were 55,000 claimants, showing the pace of growth had slowed, but the total was well above the previous peak for claimants a decade earlier.

Details from the national statistics agency also show that asylum claimants tend to be younger than the general population in Canada, and most are male.

Economically, asylum-seekers fare similarly to other immigrant groups – the longer they are in the country, the higher their average salaries and wages.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter