Catherine Pead and her husband have been coming to Chautauqua every summer for the past 20 years. What brings the couple from Hamilton, Ont., to the small lakeside community in upstate New York every year is the Chautauqua Institution – a tranquil, gated retreat where writers, artists, politicians and thought leaders come together to discuss religious, social and political issues.

“When you hear about so much division in the U.S., you come to Chautauqua and you feel like, this is what America could be,” Ms. Pead said.

But peace at the institution, located about 90 kilometres southwest of Buffalo, was shattered Friday. Salman Rushdie, an Indian-born British-American author whose work has enraged the Iranian government for nearly four decades, was stabbed multiple times while taking the stage for a discussion on the United States as an asylum for writers and other artists in exile, and as a home for freedom of creative expression.

The 75-year-old renowned author of The Satanic Verses – a novel that was viewed by many Muslims as blasphemous and led Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini to issue a fatwa calling for the deaths of Mr. Rushdie and his publishers in 1989 – remained hospitalized Saturday after hours of surgery. He suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye.

On Saturday night, his agent, Andrew Wylie, said Mr. Rushdie had been taken off a ventilator and was able to talk.

Event moderator Henry Reese, 73, suffered a facial injury. He was treated and released from a hospital late Friday, police said.

Ms. Pead and her husband were sitting in the audience, roughly 20 rows back, when a man approached the edge of the stage where Mr. Rushdie was sitting and leaned into him. At first glance, Ms. Pead said she thought the man was telling Mr. Rushdie something, but the scene quickly turned violent.

The details of what happened next were difficult for Ms. Pead to recount, causing her to get choked up. Ms. Pead said Mr. Rushdie began raising his hands to defend himself, and then she saw the man slash wildly at his hands and face. She also saw the moment the man stabbed Mr. Rushdie in the throat. Chaos ensued, she said, then Mr. Rushdie stumbled away from the stage and a swarm of people rushed in to subdue the attacker.

On Saturday, 24-year-old Hadi Matar from Fairview, New Jersey, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges in the attack. A judge ordered Mr. Matar to be held without bail.

At the Chautauqua compound, described by many people who have attended its programming as a day camp for adults, life started returning to normal. The entrance was once again inundated with cars and people, all attempting to secure access to the grounds or acquire parking, but only season and weekly pass holders were allowed in. Day passes were no longer available because of the incident.

The institution’s campus, roughly 2,000 acres in size, features a range of buildings used for a variety of educational and entertainment purposes. Attendees pay anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars for weekly passes that give them access to a portion of its annual nine-week-long summer programming. The most devoted of Chautauqua followers pay for a season pass, which costs nearly US$3,000 for admission.

Some of the people who witnessed the stabbing noted a lack of security measures at the venue for Mr. Rushdie. They expressed surprise that there were no metal detectors or pat downs prior to attending an event with a speaker who had an international bounty on his head.

”The attacker might have perceived this as a soft spot because it’s not public,” said Paul Evans, who travelled from California to attend the institution’s nine-week program – something he and his wife have done for the last 12 years.

But despite those concerns, Mr. Evans said the last thing people who visit the retreat want is for it to turn into a fortress.

”I’m sure there’ll be a lot of the administration talking about coulda, woulda, shoulda, so that’s not for us to say, but I don’t want to just come back next year and find out we’ve got metal detectors.”

Those staying at the retreat gathered Friday night for a vigil that featured speakers of various faiths and the institution’s president, Michael Hall.

”What we experienced at Chautauqua today is unlike anything in our 150-year history,” Mr. Hall said to the crowd.

”It was an act of violence, an act of hatred and a violation of one of the things we have always cherished most: the safety and tranquillity of our grounds and our ability to convene the most important conversations, even if those conversations are difficult.”

The attack prompted condemnation from people around the world, including in Canada.

Bob Rae, Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, said he met the award-winning novelist during a visit to Canada 30 years ago.

“I was proud to welcome Salman Rushdie to Ontario 30 years ago. As a long-time supporter of PEN I was happy to join his friends in celebrating his courage. It is even more important today that we support free expression, and show our solidarity and support for Salman,” he tweeted.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished Mr. Rushdie a speedy recovery.

“The cowardly attack on Salman Rushdie is a strike on the freedom of expression that our world relies on,” said Mr. Trudeau in a Twitter statement.

“No one should be threatened or harmed on the basis of what they have written.”

With a report from Associated Press

