At least 16 COVID-19 cases linked to wedding-related event in Waterloo Region

Public health officials say 16 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a wedding-related event held at a facility in Waterloo Region.

The Region of Waterloo Public Health unit says most of the people who have tested positive are not local residents.

The health unit did not say when the event was held, or name the facility that hosted it.

Dr. Ryan Van Meer, the region’s associate medical officer of health, says the health unit is currently getting in touch with high-risk contacts of those who tested positive.

Van Meer also says the health unit is working with the facility to conduct an investigation into the outbreak.

