At least 35 people sustain minor injuries after Air Canada flight hits unexpected turbulence

Air Canada says 35 people have been injured after flight AC33 from Vancouver to Sydney, Australia hit unexpected turbulence and was forced to make an emergency landing.

The Boeing 777-200 aircraft, which had 269 passengers and 15 crew members on board, was roughly two hours past Hawaii when it encountered sudden, un-forecasted turbulence, Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick said in an email.

The flight diverted to Honolulu, where it landed at 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick said the injuries appear to be minor.

“Our first priority is always the safety of our flights, passengers and crew and as a precaution, medical personnel are on standby to assist passengers in Honolulu,” Mr. Fitzpatrick said in an email.

The airline is currently making arrangements for passengers, including hotel accommodations and meals in Honolulu, as well as providing flight options, Mr. Fitzpatrick added.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.