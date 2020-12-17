At least 80 inmates at Kingston, Ont., prison test positive for COVID-19

Correctional Service Canada is reporting a major COVID-19 outbreak in a Kingston, Ont., prison.

The department says at least 80 inmates at the Joyceville Institution have tested positive for COVID-19.

All staff and employees have been offered testing for the novel coronavirus and the agency says it is closely monitoring the situation.

Story continues below advertisement

It also says all employees are actively screened before entering its institutions.

COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in a number of federal and provincial correctional institutions.

Correctional Service Canada says all employees and inmates have been given medical masks and face shields.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.