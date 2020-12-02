At least a dozen homes evacuated after heavy rain causes flooding in parts of southern New Brunswick

At least a dozen homes had to be evacuated late Tuesday after heavy rains resulted in flooding of low-lying areas in the communities of Sussex and Sussex Corner in southern New Brunswick.

Emergency Measures spokesman Geoffrey Downey says a few homes had to be evacuated by boat. He said some have several feet of water in their basements.

At the request of town officials, Canadian Red Cross volunteers arranged emergency lodging for 16 residents.

Area officials were asking residents to stay home and not partake in “disaster tourism,” which could put them in the way of response crews or close to the edge of swollen rivers.

Heavy rain that started Monday caused a significant rise in water levels on the Kennebecasis River and Trout Brook flowing through Sussex. The same areas suffered significant flooding in January 2019.

Downey said one subdivision in Sussex Corner that is susceptible to flooding saw high water in areas that had not flooded before.

He said it was too early to determine if any structural damage to roads or other infrastructure had resulted.

A number of schools in the area were closed for the day. Downey said some schools had leaking roofs, while others had access issues or had lost power.

NB Power was reporting about 4,500 customers still without electricity by midday Wednesday as a result of the storm.

