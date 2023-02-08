Quebec Premier Francois Legault says there are “serious injuries” after a city bus crashed into a daycare this morning in a suburb north of Montreal.

Legault says his thoughts are with the children and their families, as well as with the employees of the daycare in Laval, Que.

Quebec’s emergency services say at least one child has been sent to hospital with serious injuries and that emergency rooms across the area are on alert.

Laval police were unable to give details about what caused the bus to crash into the daycare.

They did not know how many people were injured.

Police have set up a large perimeter around the daycare.