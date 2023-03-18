Investigators and firefighters are shown at the scene following a fire in Old Montreal, March 18, 2023, that gutted the heritage building.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montreal police say at least six people are missing after a fire that destroyed a building in the city’s historic district earlier this week.

Initial reports said one person was missing after the blaze on Thursday that also left nine people injured. But fire officials said on Saturday they now believe the number of people unaccounted is higher.

“Information confirmed in the last few hours from various sources allows us to believe that there may be victims inside the debris,” said Montreal fire operations chief Martin Guilbault.

Louis-Philippe Lacroix believes his 18-year-old daughter, Charlie, is one of the victims trapped inside the Old Montreal building that housed an architectural firm and several residences, some of which police said were being used as Airbnb.

Mr. Lacroix said his daughter was in an Airbnb with friends for the night when she was trapped in the blaze. She and her friends made at least two calls to 911, he said, describing how they could not escape the building because they were in a windowless apartment.

“Learning this news and having to announce it to my son and my loved ones is certainly the worst thing to experience as a parent,” Mr. Lacroix posted on social media.

Fire officials said two of the nine people injured in the fire suffered serious burns and remain in hospital.

Police have said the cause of the fire remains unknown, and the investigation is being led by the Montreal police arson squad.

Montreal Fire officials said two of the nine who were injured suffered serious burns and remain in hospital. During the evacuation, six people had to be rescued from the three-storey building by ladder.

On Saturday, firefighters were still unable to enter the building that housed an architectural firm and residences. “At this time, it is not possible to conduct a safe search in the building, which must first be secured,” Mr. Guilbault said.

Police said on Thursday there was some confusion over how many people were inside the building at the time of the fire.

With a report from The Canadian Press.