 Skip to main content

Canada Three people dead, four missing after float plane crashes into Labrador lake

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Three people dead, four missing after float plane crashes into Labrador lake

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

The president of a small Quebec airline says three people were killed when one of its planes crashed into a Labrador lake Monday.

Jean Tremblay, president of Air Saguenay, said the float plane was carrying four fishermen, two guides and the pilot. He said the condition of the four missing occupants is unknown.

Maj. Mark Gough of Maritime Forces Atlantic said military rescuers are searching for survivors at the crash site in Mistastin Lake, about 120 kilometres southwest of Nain, N.L.

Story continues below advertisement

Gough said a Hercules aircraft spotted the wreckage of the de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver float plane at 5 a.m. local time Tuesday.

He said the plane left a fishing lodge on Crossroads Lake, east of Schefferville, Que., Monday headed to a remote fishing camp on Mistastin Lake.

It failed to return to the lodge that evening, and people at the lodge were unable to reach the missing party by satellite phone.

Rescue officials said a helicopter was expected to arrive at the site Tuesday morning, and a second float plane had been dispatched to assist in search efforts.

The Canadian Transport Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter