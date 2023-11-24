Open this photo in gallery: To create the floats for Toronto’s annual Santa Claus Parade, it takes a team with skills in carpentry, painting and many other disciplines. This year’s builders include Paul Leggett, Yuki Kuan, Allison Garrity, Silvia Kuan, Jason Donovan, Ivan Kristman, and Byron Chui at front.

When the original Original Santa Claus Parade made its debut in Toronto in 1905, there was just one float: Santa’s. Now, in its 118th year, the parade will feature 27 floats – a year’s worth of work – and an expected audience of more than 750,000 Torontonians.

From the construction of a three-metre-high styrofoam bear, to painting intricate details on a pizza slice’s pineapple eyebrows, it takes a well-oiled, dedicated team of 22 artists and staff to pull it all together.

Every team member beamed when talking about making the floats for the Santa Claus Parade, and how much creativity and teamwork is involved in every process. The artists – who have backgrounds in carpentry, sculpting, painting, fine arts and theatre – will often get a 2-D rendering of their client’s float, and from there, try to make it a three-dimensional reality.

“I like the challenge of bringing a drawing or concept to life,” says artist Dave Lagrotta, who has worked off and on for the Santa Claus Parade for about 25 years.

The crew works long hours in the months leading up to the largest children’s parade in North America, which is also the largest outdoor entertainment event held in the country each year.

Notably absent at the workshop is Santa’s float, which has been reconstructed with newly animated reindeers, and will only be unveiled at the parade on Nov. 26. Route details have changed this year – check thesantaclausparade.com for details.

Open this photo in gallery: Sculpting and painting attractions like this reindeer float is a lot of work, but sometimes, the parade has gone for realism instead. In 1923, Santa travelled down Yonge Street in a sled pulled by eight live reindeer brought in from Labrador.

Yuki Kuan sands a hand made of Styrofoam and papier-mâché. This year's parade will have 27 floats to entertain thousands of visitors. Samantha Spendiff made Mrs. Claus’s hat herself because ‘I knew I could knit faster than anything else I could find to buy that I liked.’

Open this photo in gallery: The parade has more than 3,100 costumes on hand, some requiring an array of masks, from clowns and chefs to dogs and monkeys.

Head painter Jeff Shymko has been at the workshop for 17 years. ‘I get paid to be creative!’ he says when asked what he loves most about the job. ‘Painting characters is the best part of working here and the people really have us all coming back,’ says Allison Garrity, a six-year veteran of the workshop.

Open this photo in gallery: Paul Leggett secures the Pizza Party float so that it is safe for transit to the parade starting point. His background is in carpentry, and he enjoys finding new challenges at the workshop. ‘Every time I show up I never know exactly what I’m going to be building. Sometimes it’s a barn. Sometimes it’s just a box.’

Sculptor Ivan Kristman makes a border for one of the floats. He has built floats for about 23 years. Painter-decorator Charlene Hunt and her husband, Dave Lagrotta, have been at the parade off and on over two decades.

This year will feature a brand-new Mrs. Claus float, a North Pole Command Centre with a list of names on the ‘nice’ list. Her husband's float will be a reconstructed one with animated reindeer.