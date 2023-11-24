When the original Original Santa Claus Parade made its debut in Toronto in 1905, there was just one float: Santa’s. Now, in its 118th year, the parade will feature 27 floats – a year’s worth of work – and an expected audience of more than 750,000 Torontonians.
From the construction of a three-metre-high styrofoam bear, to painting intricate details on a pizza slice’s pineapple eyebrows, it takes a well-oiled, dedicated team of 22 artists and staff to pull it all together.
Every team member beamed when talking about making the floats for the Santa Claus Parade, and how much creativity and teamwork is involved in every process. The artists – who have backgrounds in carpentry, sculpting, painting, fine arts and theatre – will often get a 2-D rendering of their client’s float, and from there, try to make it a three-dimensional reality.
“I like the challenge of bringing a drawing or concept to life,” says artist Dave Lagrotta, who has worked off and on for the Santa Claus Parade for about 25 years.
The crew works long hours in the months leading up to the largest children’s parade in North America, which is also the largest outdoor entertainment event held in the country each year.
Notably absent at the workshop is Santa’s float, which has been reconstructed with newly animated reindeers, and will only be unveiled at the parade on Nov. 26. Route details have changed this year – check thesantaclausparade.com for details.