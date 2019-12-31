Atlantic Canada facing messy New Year’s weather

Open this photo in gallery Residents walk through Fort Needham Memorial Park in Halifax on Dec. 6, 2019. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A mix of snow, rain and strong winds is expected throughout areas of Atlantic Canada as the region rings in the new year.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for most of New Brunswick, with between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow expected across the province with except the southeast and the Fundy coast.

Snow is also expected in most of Nova Scotia with lesser amounts in the southwest and 10 to 15 centimetres in northeastern areas and Cape Breton, before there is a changeover to rain in the evening.

Up to 20 millimetres of rain is expected in Halifax and western areas of the province, along with ice pellets and winds up to 70 kilometres an hour or more.

Forecasters warn the messy mix could affect New Year’s Eve travel in northern and eastern parts of the province.

Strong winds are also in store for Prince Edward Island into Wednesday, while 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected for most areas of Newfoundland on New Year’s Day.

The weather prompted Marine Atlantic to delay sailings between Port aux Basques, N.L., and North Sydney, N.S., until Wednesday morning.

