A car makes its way along Shore Road, strewn with rocks and debris tossed up by waves, in Eastern Passage, N.S., in 2018.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Strong winds and heavy rain continue to lash parts of Atlantic Canada this morning as a large, lumbering storm has stalled over the region.

At one point this morning, the storm had knocked out power to more than 12,000 Nova Scotia Power customers, most of them in the central and eastern areas of the province.

At Halifax’s Stanfield International Airport, a peak gust was recorded at 98 kilometres per hour at 1 a.m., and gusts at over 90 km/h were reported in an around the port city.

Meanwhile, peak gusts exceeding 100 km/h were reported along the province’s eastern shore and in Eskasoni, which is in central Cape Breton.

Rainfall totals have exceeded 50 millimetres in many communities, but those numbers are expected to climb as the storm is forecast to linger over the region until Wednesday.

An assortment of rainfall and wind warnings remain in effect for southeastern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, most of Nova Scotia, western Newfoundland, Iles-de-la-Madeleine and Quebec’s north shore.

Environment Canada has said more than 150 millimetres of rain could fall across eastern Nova Scotia, with more than 200 millimetres possible in Cape Breton and southwest Newfoundland by late Wednesday.

The soil across much of the Maritimes remains saturated by rainfall in recent weeks. As a result, there is the potential for flash floods, water pooling on roads and possible washouts near rivers and culverts, Environment Canada says.

