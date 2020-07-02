 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Atlantic Canada prepares to lift travel restrictions for regional ‘bubble’

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A barricade erected on the single-lane bridge that connects New Brunswick and Nova Scotia is seen in Fort Lawrence, N.S., on June 24, 2020.

Darren Calabrese

Atlantic Canadian provinces will lift travel restrictions within the region starting Friday, with some identification from visitors required.

Adults travelling to Nova Scotia must show proof of residency in one of the four provinces in order to enter without having to isolate for 14 days.

Prince Edward Island is asking visitors to fill out a form with details including proof of residence, health declarations and planned arrival and departure dates for each person.

COVID-19 cases in the region have dwindled in recent weeks, and the four provinces agreed to waive isolation requirements among their neighbours to boost their economies.

Marine Atlantic, a Crown corporation running ferry services between Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia, says 3,000 reservations were booked in the first six days after the Atlantic bubble was announced.

A statement says the spike “exhausted” capacity for the next few weeks and the company will be increasing passenger limits incrementally, with face coverings required during crossings.

Some residents fearful the virus will rebound have criticized the bubble, with an online petition generating nearly 15,000 signatures asking Newfoundland and Labrador to keep its borders closed.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says new federal public health models are showing that the many restrictions Canadians have suffered with to suppress COVID-19 have worked. But he says the country still has 'hotspots' and any of them could explode into a bigger outbreak if we don't stay vigilant. The Canadian Press

